Sumsam rebuttal on white-paper

Staff Reporter

Provincial Information Minister Syed Sumsam Ali Bukhari has said that PML-N has in reality seen their own mirror in the name of white-paper. He further said that how come those criticising law and order have forgotten Model Town tragedy. Former rulers made many camp offices on official expense, added Sumsam Ali Bukhari.

Those making tall claims failed to make Wazirabad Cardiology Hospital functional. People of Pakistan are fully aware of the fact that why they are in haste to issue white-paper, added Sumsam Ali Bukhari. PML-N only considered Lahore as part of Punjab and inflicted cruelty on other parts of the province. He further said that concrete barriers have been set up under so-called progress.

Present government curtailed the expenditures of Prime Minister and other Ministers. Bringing reforms in education and health sectors are the first and foremost priorities of Prime Minister Imran Khan, added Syed Sumsam Ali Bukhari. For the first time arrangements are being made to provide houses to the poor. PML-N cannot mislead people of Pakistan by disregarding realities, commented Syed Sumsam Ali Bukhari.

He further said that threatening speeches delivered in Assemblies will serve no purpose. Mr. Asif Ali Zardari did not say anything new in his speech today.

He further said that we will not allow anyone to safeguard his corruption under the cover of democracy. Opposition parties are getting fully exposed before the public day by day. Those indulging in corruption will have to return each and every penny, added Sumsam Ali Bukhari.

He further said that stern and indiscriminate accountability is part of manifesto of PTI government. Political alliance of PML-N and PPP will not bear fruit. Information Minister further said that Maryam Nawaz is ready to take solo flight under the haste of launching protest. People of Pakistan fully know that those looting the country are under which type of hurry, added Sumsam Ali Bukhari. Prime Minister Imran Khan’s firm resolve against corruption is highly commendable.

He further said that nobody could raise his finger on the performance of present government during its last ten months. We will neither do anything wrong nor allow anyone to do so, concluded Provincial Information Minister Syed Sumsam Ali Bukhari.