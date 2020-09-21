summons IGP for briefing on Motorway rape case

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday summoned Inspector General (IGP) Inam Ghani for briefing over progress in the Motorway gangrape near Gujjarpura. The CM also sought explanation from the IGP over the police failure to arrest the prime suspect Abid Ali.

The police sources informed that raids are being conducted in Lahore, Sheikhupura, Kasur, Sahiwal and Nankana Sahib to arrest the accused but he succeeds in fleeing every time while dodging the security personnel.

Five relatives wife of Abid Ali were also detained for their statements. The arrested persons were shifted to Lahore for further investigations.