SUMMIT lifestyle inaugurated

Staff Reporter

SUMIMT lifestyle, Pakistan’s specialist fat loss and Strength training facility, was inaugurated by Cricket legend Mohammad Yousaf in a simple but impressive ceremony at DHA Lahore. The first of its kind facility is offering 3D body scanning, genetic DNA testing, and certified Kettle bell training in addition to basic gym facilities in a spiritually conducive environment.

Speaking at the launch, Mr. Jawad Saeed, the master trainer and owner SUMMIT Lifestyle highlighted the importance of technology in fitness and gave a brief demo on how the 3D body-scan, genetic DNA testing, can add value by extracting the key information to help to regain the body strength and shape.

Cricket legend and former Pakistan captain, Mohammad Yousaf, cut the ribbon and made dua with Maulana Yousaf Khan sahab of Jamia Ashrafia Lahore and other dignitaries. In his inaugural speech, Muhammad Yousuf shared stories of life, and emphasized on the importance of a healthy lifestyle.

The first of its kind facility is ideally located at Y-Block DHA, and has separate time for ladies and gents with personal trainers available throughout.