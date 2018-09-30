Summit Bank employees contribute to dam fund

Islamabad

Responding to the call of Honorable Chief Justice Supreme Court of Pakistan Mr. Saqib Nisar and Prime Minster of Pakistan Mr. Imran Khan to raise funds for building water reservoirs in the country, the management and staff of Summit Bank Limited has again risen to the occasion and generously contributed over PKR 3 Million in the “Prime Minister and Chief Justice of Pakistan Fund For Diamer Bhasha and Mohmand Dam” to fulfill their social obligation and contributing towards safeguarding the interest of the nation. Summit Bank Ltd. and its staff have continued to strive for the resolution of every issue pertaining to national interest while they remain at the forefront for supporting the cause of national development.—Agencies

