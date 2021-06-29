Summer vacation for all educational institutions announced in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD – The Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) has announced 18-day summer vacations for all the educational institutions in the federal capital.

A notification issued by the FDE states that the vacation will be observed from July 18 till August 1. The vacations are normally announced for two to three months but the duration has been shortened this time to cover the study loss of students due to closure of schools over COVID-19 fears.

The notification has been circulated among all the heads of educational institutions.

Yesterday, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) held a meeting to review the coronavirus situation in the country.

It announced that decision about vacations in provinces will be taken by the respective government in light of the prevailing situation.

Reports said that NCOC had recommended the provincial governments to give 18-day vacations but the latter had planned to announce summer vacations starting from July 2 till August 1.

An official announcement about vacations in the provinces is yet to be made.