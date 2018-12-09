Summary sent for construction of women, children barracks in Ajiala jail

Rawalpindi

The Jail administration has sent a summary to the provincial government for the construction of new women and children barracks in Adiala Jail.

Superintendent Jail Mansoor Akbar while talking to APP said that beautification work of the jail building has been started while arrangements have been made for provision of best education and health facilities in the prison.

Mansoor told that currently 150 women and 55 children were imprisoned in the jail for which vocational institute, computer center and school were imparting training and education to them to make them the responsible citizen.

He informed that a 80-bed hospital was catering the needs of the jail patients while three female doctors were available for females.

The facilities of X-ray, laboratory test and ECG are also available for the prisoners ,he added. Akbar said that fool proof arrangements had been made for the jail security.—APP

