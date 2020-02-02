Sumjhi, Shahid discuss situation in IOK

Jammu

In occupied Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference leaders, Ghulam Nabi Sumjhi and Mir Shahid Saleem at a meeting in Jammu discussed the latest socio-political scenario across the territory.

During the meeting, it was observed that after abrogation of Kashmir’s special status by the Indian government in August, last year, the people had been subjected to the worst kind of human rights violations.

They said there would be no permanent peace in the region unless the Jammu and Kashmir dispute was resolved as per the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

The Chairman of Sikh Intellectual Circle, S. Narender Singh Khalsa, and several Hurriyat activists were also present on the occasion.—KMS