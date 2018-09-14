Sumjhi concerned about killings, arrests

Srinagar

General Secretary of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC), Ghulam Nabi Sumjhi, has expressed concern over the frequent killings, arrests and nocturnal raids on the houses of political leaders, activists and innocent civilians by Indian forces terming it as sheer violation of human rights.

Ghulam Nabi Sumjhi in a statement issued in Srinagar said that the Indian cheap tactics could not weaken the freedom sentiment of the Kashmiri people.

He paid rich tributes to the APHC activists, Hakeem-ur-Rehman, saying that he was a staunch preacher and supporter of the ongoing movement.

He also condemned the arrest and physical torture of Fayaz Ahmed Hajam of Nadroo Kokarnag by the Indian forces.

He said that Fayaz Ahmed was tortured and beaten so much that he was striving at present between life and death at the SMHS hospital in Srinagar.

The APHC leader paid rich tributes to the martyrs of Handwara and pledged to continue the sacred mission of right to self-determination till its logical conclusion.—KMS