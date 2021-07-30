Sumbul Iqbal tests positive for Covid-19

Pakistani actress Sumbul Iqbal has tested positive for novel coronavirus, she announced on social media.

Taking to Instagram, the Rukhsar actor asked fans to pray for her speedy recovery besides urging them to stay safe.

Sumbul wrote, “Covid positive, stay safe everyone. Remember me in your prayers”.

Fans and fellow showbiz stars have prayed for the recovery of Sumbul from the infection.

Earlier, Sumbul’s sister Kompal Shumail had tested positive for coronavirus.

She said “Hello all, I have tested positive for Covid-19. I’m isolating.”

“Taking all the precautions guided by a professional medical team. Please take care. Please wear a mask and follow other SOP’s”.

‘Remember me in your prayers and stay safe’, she concluded.