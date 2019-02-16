Daily Pakistan Observer -

Sultans triumph against United

Dubai

Multan Sultans’ veteran duo of Shoaib Malik and Shahid Afridi had to dig deep and use all of their experience to earn their side a five-wicket victory over Islamabad United in a Pakistan Super League 2019 match that was a lot closer than the final scoreline suggests.
After winning the toss and electing to field first, the Sultans restricted the defending champions to a meagre total of 125-7.
With the exception of their Kiwi opener Luke Ron-chi (51 off 33 balls), the entire top and middle order of United failed in the face of a balanced bowling performance by the Sultans.

