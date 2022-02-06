Sultans crush Peshawar Zalmi

Amazing power-hitting and sensational bowling took Multan Sultans to a 57-run victory against Peshwar Zalmi, as they won their fifth straight match in Pakistan Super League’s seventh edition. Zalmi didn’t have a good beginning to the mammoth 223 run-chase, as they lost opener Kamran Akmal with just 24 runs on the board.

Opener Hazratullah Zazai played a good knock of 41 runs, while all-roudner Ben Cutting scored 52 runs in a fiery inning, with other batters failing to score big. For Sultans, Imran Tahir and Shahnawaz Dahani were able to take three wickets, while Blessing Muzarabani and Abbas Afridi took a scalp each.