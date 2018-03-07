Sultans clinch 19-run win over Zalmi

Dubai

Multan Sultans outplayed Peshawar Zalmi by 19 runs in the 16th fixture of the Pakistan Super League 2018 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday night.

Batting first Multan scored 183 for three against Peshawar Zalmi but taking their turn Zalmi failed to reach the target . The main architect of the Sultans’ huge total was Sohaib Maqsood, who hammered an unbeaten 85 from just 42 balls with seven sixes and four boundaries.

Sent into bat by Zalmi captain Mohammad Hafeez, the Sultans batsmen dominated the scene right from the beginning.

Ahmed Shahzad and Kumar Sangakkara provided a sound start of 51 and then Shehzad along with Sohaib added 56 for the second wicket. Shehzad made 37 and Sangakkara scored 28.