Sultan vows to make all possible efforts to serve masses

Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry on Sunday said the government would spare no effort in serving the masses and resolving their problems.

The AJK president expressed these remarks while addressing a reception hosted in his honor by Chaudhry Rasib Pahlawan at Chakswari town in outskirt of this lake city of Mirpur. Speaking on the occasion, the president said that long-delayed Rathua Hariyam Bridge project would be completed soon and problems being faced by the Mangla Dam affectees would be solved forthwith.

Referring to life imprisonment of the JKLF chairman Yasin Malik and worsening human rights situation in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), Barrister Sultan Mehmood said that he would launch a campaign at international level to bring world attention towards the Malik’s unjust sentencing and deteriorating situation in IIOJK.

“After stripping the region (IIOJK) of its special status, the BJP government led by Modi has now started to take hold of the entire territory and grab it completely,” he said. India, he said, was also hatching conspiracies to change the proportion of the population of Occupied Kashmir.

Regarding the redrawing of electoral maps and creating new constituencies in the Jammu region, the AJK president said that under this new scheme the BJP has paved the way for bringing a Hindu Chief minister in the occupied Kashmir. He assured the people of Occupied Kashmir that they were not alone in their struggle.