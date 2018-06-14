Sultan Qaboos pardons 353 prisoners

Muscat

Sultan Qaboos has issued a Royal pardon to 353 prisoners, including 133 expatriates, convicted in different cases on the occasion of Eid al Fitr, according to a statement by the Royal Oman Police (ROP).

Royal pardon coincides with the advent of the blessed Eid al Fitr and in consideration of families of those prisoners.

Oman has gradually attained the status of being a social welfare Sultanate in the Gulf region

The astronomical calculations conducted by the Department of Astronomical Affairs of the Ministry of Awqaf and Religious Affairs (MERA) has said there is a possibility of seeing the Shawwal crescent on the evening of Thursday, 29 Ramadhan, 1439AH, corresponding to June 14, 2018.

The moon will be born crossing conjunction point on Wednesday in Muscat at 11:43pm local time and will arrive at 7:35pm on Thursday as the sun sets at 6:15 pm. It means moon will descend after sunset by about 40 minutes and the height of the moon from the western horizon will be eight degrees.—OO