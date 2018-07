Muscat

Sultan Qaboos of Oman has issued a royal pardon to a number of prisoners convicted in different cases on the occasion of Renaissance Day, said a statement issued by Royal Oman Police (ROP) Sunday.

Sultan Qaboos has pardoned 274 prisoners, of which 115 were expatriates, the statement adds. Recently the Sultan has declared Rennaisance Day as National Day to be observed annually in Oman.—OO

