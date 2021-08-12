Sultan nominated as AJK presidential candidate

Staff Reporter Islamabad

Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Ali Amin Gandapur has said that Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry has been nominated for the president of Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

Ali Amin Gandapur said that new president for AJK will be elected on August 17 while the oath taking ceremony will be held on August 24.

Barrister Sultan, the candidate of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf had won the election to AJK Legislative Assembly from his parent Mirpur LA-3 constituency by defeating his nearest rival Ch Muhammad Saeed of Pakistan Muslim League (N) by 3147 votes.