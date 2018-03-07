Sultan Magray visits families of victim civilians in Shopian

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, a Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference delegation headed by party President Muhammad Sultan Magray, today, visited the families of the civilians killed in the Indian forces’ firing on a private car in Shopian district.

The delegation members addressing the mourners paid glowing tributes to the victim civilians. They urged the international community to force India to stop the genocide of Kashmiris in the occupied territory.

The delegation members also appealed to the United Nations to implement its resolutions on Kashmir to settle the long-pending Kashmir dispute.—KMS