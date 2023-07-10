LAHORE -A special court in Lahore on Monday acquitted Suleman Shehbaz and other accused in a money laundering case.

PM Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz had already been acquitted of money laundering charges. Judge Bakht Behzad of the special central court announced the verdict on the acquittal petitions of Suleman Shehbaz and the other accused. Prior to this, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had cleared Suleman Shehbaz, the son of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and the other accused of any involvement in the money laundering case.

The special judge of the central court was presiding over a Rs 16 billion money laundering case against Suleman Shehbaz. The FIA informed the court that they found no evidence of money laundering or kickbacks.

The court stated that the accused had no connection to the case, as stated in the challan submitted by the FIA. The counsel representing Salman Shahbaz informed the court that no evidence of money laundering was proven against any of the accused.

Suleman, who had returned to Pakistan, was granted pre-arrest bail in a reference filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in 2020. After spending four years in exile in London, Suleman Shehbaz surrendered before the high court upon his return to Pakistan on December 11 last year.