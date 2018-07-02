Sukkur Commissioner sets up election monitoring cell

Commissioner Sukkur Manzoor Ali Shaikh has established an election monitoring cell at the Commissioner office Sukkur for the upcoming general election.

The cell will be headed by Additional Commissioner-I. The Deputy Commissioners of Sukkur, Khairpur and Ghotki districts as well as SSPs of respective districts have been asked to take every possible measure to maintain law and order during the elections.

They have also been directed to cooperate with the Election Commission officials for free and fair elections.

Meanwhile, the DIG Sukkur said SSPs would be responsible to maintain law and order, otherwise, strict disciplinary action would be taken against them— APP

