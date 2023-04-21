Sukkur: Armed clash leaves six dead, including women, children

A severe armed conflict between two competing gangs in Sukkur, Sindh, claimed the lives of at least six individuals, including women and children.

After a person was killed in a gun attack, a violent altercation broke out, and things got worse when the opposing gang launched a rocket attack and engaged in heavy shooting.

In retaliation, the group later launched rocket attacks on the rival organisation’s homes, killing six people, including three women and children. The dead and injured were taken to the Civil Hospital in Sukkur.

Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Sukkur said that the incident happened when members of one group were heading home after buying for Eid when the rival gang opened fire, killing one and injured another.

While the police encircled the scene, the bodies and injured were taken to the Civil Hospital in Sukkur. Since the two groups have been involved in a land dispute for the past 15 years, which has resulted in more than 10 individuals dying in armed conflict, the situation is still tense.

The War

The organisations have been engaged in a protracted land dispute that has frequently resulted in deadly conflicts in the past. Since the land dispute began 15 years ago, both parties have suffered casualties. This most recent event is simply another tragic chapter in this feud, underscoring the demand for a peaceful conclusion.

Police Reaction

In response to the incident, the police have surrounded the area to stop any additional violence. However, there is a chance of further clashes because there is still a lot of hostility between the two factions. To defuse the situation and guarantee everyone’s safety in the region, the police must take action.