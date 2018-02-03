Suicide bomber martyrs 3 soldiers: army

ISLAMABAD : The army said a suicide bomber martyred at least three soldiers and injured seven others in Swat Saturday evening.

“A suicide attack on army unit sports area at Kabal, Swat. Three security officials embraced ‘shahadat’ (martyrdom) while seven injured,” an army statement said.

The outlawed Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) claimed responsibility for the attack.

Security forces had cleared Swat valley in Khyber Pakhtoonkhwa of the Taliban militants in a major operation in 2009. Earlier the TTP militants had strong influence in most parts of Swat, including Mingora, the main city in the valley.

The military had killed and arrested many Taliban leaders during the operation and peace has returned to the area. However, militants who sneak into the area, carry out target attacks on the security personnel, police, government officials and politicians.

The chief of TTP Maulvi Fazalullah belongs to Swat, who officials say, had fled to neighboring Afghanistan after the operation. Fazalullah appeared in a video of suicide bombers who had attacked an agriculture training center in Peshawar on December 1.

Orignally published by NNI