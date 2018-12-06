Suicide bomber kills four in Chabahar, shots fired

Pakistan condemns terrorist attack

Dubai/ Islamabad

Iranian state TV has reported a suicide bomb attack killing at least four people including two police and wounding several others on Thursday in the Iranian southern port city of Chabahar.

“This morning a bomb inside a car exploded near a police station in Chabahar and four people were injured,” an official told state television, referring to it as a “terror incident.”

“The suicide attacker set off the explosion after stopping at police headquarters in Chabahar.”

The report went on to say that shooting could also be heard in the city on Thursday. Chabahar governor Rahmdel Bameri said many people were also wounded in the morning car bombing.

“The explosion was very strong and broke the glass of many buildings close by,” Bameri told state television, reports Arab News.

Many nearby shop owners and civilian passers-by, including women and children, were severely wounded, he added.

Images posted on Twitter that appear to show the scene after the blast, show debris, damaged vehicles, and what appears to be the mangled remains of the vehicle that carried the explosive device.

Mohammad Hadi Marashi, deputy governor for security affairs, told state TV multiple assailants took part in Thursday’s attack, that left several dead, including two police officers.

Iran´s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif accused “foreign-backed terrorists” for attacks in the port city of Chabahar that killed innocent people and wounded around 40 others.

“Foreign-backed terrorists kill & wound innocents in Chabahar. As we´ve made it clear in the past, such crimes won´t go unpunished,” Zarif tweeted.

Meanwhile, Pakistan has strongly condemned terrorist car bomb attack in Chahbahar in brotherly neighbouring Iran that has taken lives of innocent people while injuring others.

In a statement, Foreign Office Spokesman Dr Mohammad Faisal said Pakistan condemns terrorism.—Agencies

Share on: WhatsApp