Suicide bomber kills 29 near Sakhi shrine in Kabul

Afghan envoy calls on PM Abbasi after deadly attack

Kabul/Islamabad

A suspected suicide bomber killed 29 people Wednesday in Kabul, the latest in a string of attacks to rock the Afghan capital since the start of the year and another 52 people were injured in the blast, according to Ministry of Public Health spokesman Wahid Majroh.

A spokesman for Kabul city police, Basir Mojahid, said the attacker was trying to reach the capital’s Sakhi shrine, where people had gathered to celebrate the Persian new year.

Before reaching the shrine, the attacker was identified by security forces and blew himself up in front of Kabul University, Mojahid said. The blast happened about 12:40 p.m. local time (4 a.m. ET).

The injured were taken to the hospital for treatment, the Ministry for Public Health said. No one has yet claimed responsibility for the blast, reports CNN.

The US Ambassador to Afghanistan, John R. Bass, condemned the attack as “shameful” on his official Twitter account and said the United States was committed to working with the Afghan authorities “to secure peace in the year ahead.”

A series of attacks in the capital this year had already fueled doubts over the Afghan authorities’ ability to keep people safe.

Less then two weeks ago, a suicide bomber killed at least nine people when he detonated his device at a security checkpoint.

The previous month, several people were killed and injured in a suicide attack in the Shashdarak area of Kabul, not far from the Kabul Green Zone where many diplomatic compounds are located.

In January, Taliban gunmen stormed the Intercontinental hotel in Kabul, killing 22 people. Days later, the group claimed responsibility for an attack outside a hospital in which militants detonated explosives packed inside an ambulance. Nearly 100 people were killed in that attack.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, during a meeting with Afghan ambassador Omar Zakhilwal on Wednesday, condemned the terrorist attack on a shrine in Kabul. The Foreign Office in a statement said that the ongoing efforts for lasting peace and stability in Afghanistan between the two countries were discussed during the meeting.

The premier expressed his solidarity with the government and people of Afghanistan over this brazen act of terrorism. During the meeting, the FO added, Abbasi underscored Islamabad’s desire to strengthen engagement with Kabul to foster mutually beneficial cooperation in diverse fields.

The two leaders agreed that institutional interaction and high level exchanges are imperative to enhance bilateral trade and economic cooperation.

Abbasi stressed the need to expedite ongoing regional projects including the TAPI (Turkmenistan–Afghanistan–Pakistan–India Pipeline) and CASA-1000 (Central Asia-South Asia power project.)

Premier Abbasi reiterated Pakistan’s support to the efforts for Afghan reconciliation under an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace process.

Zakhilwal lauded the prime minister’s support to strengthen bilateral relations while also conveying Kabul’s desire for meaningful engagement with Pakistan in all areas.