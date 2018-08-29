Suicide blast

A suicide bomb blast killed at least two people on Saturday outside an Election Commission Office in the eastern Afghan city of Jalalabad, officials said. The latest attack in the war-torn country appeared to target a protest camp outside the building in Nangarhar province, where a group of people were rallying in support of a candidate disqualified from parliamentary election due in Oct. The blast follows what has already been a bloody month in Afghanistan with the Taliban ramping up assaults on security forces across country and self-styled militant group, Islamic State, targeting Kabul with hundreds killed according to estimates.

It is hoped for a new path to open for peace talks in the country. The Taliban have long insisted on direct talks with Washington and refused to negotiate with the Afghan government, which they see as illegitimate. Further, a peaceful debate, if can solve the problem, then terrorism would have been eliminated and peace would have been spreading like disease. But the fact is different. The law reinforcement agencies should instead be two steps further than terrorists and provide full security to vanish terrorism in each country. Therefore, I request the government to take serious steps against the matter.

FIDA SHAH

Karachi

