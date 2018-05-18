Suicide blast targeting forces in Nowshehra leaves one dead, 14 injured

Tariq Saeed

Peshawar

A suicide explosion targeting security forces in Noshehra cantonment on Thursday afternoon left at least one person dead and over dozen others seriously wounded. Injured included four jawaans of the Para-military force.

Reports reaching here and confirmed by the security sources said a suicide bomber riding a motorcycle rammed his bike with one of the vehicle of the security forces vehicles at Kachehri Chowk on busy Mall road in Noshehra, the home town of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, in the afternoon badly damaging the forces vehicle and wounding large number of people on board the vehicle as well as passerby civilians.

The huge explosion heard in distant areas, left more than a dozen people seriously wounded creating panic in the area which is mostly heavily guarded by the men in uniform. Heavy contingents of the security forces and Police rushed to the site of the blast and cordoned of the area as the rescuers shifted the victims to the DHQ hospital and CMH Noshehra where the medics pronounced one person dead. Four FC personals are reported to be among the 14 injured.

“The suicide bomber was riding a motorcycle and exploded himself near a vehicle of the security forces on Mall road near Kacheri Chowk in Noshehra Cantonment”. The District Police Officer Noshehra Nadeem Bukhari tolled media persons adding one person succumbed to his injuries as FC personals and civilians were among the injured.

KP Information minister Shaukat Yousafzai said that Security forces cordoned off the blast site and started collecting evidence adding a meeting of security agencies had been summoned to review the law and order situation and prepare a comprehensive security plan.

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Engineer Iqbal Zafar Jhagra and Chief Minister KP Pervez Khattak have strongly condemned the suicide attack on the security force in Noshehra.