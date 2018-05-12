Suicide attacks violate Islamic principles

Muslim scholars tell Taliban …

Jakarta

Muslim scholars from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Indonesia issued an edict on Friday saying that violent extremism and terrorism, including suicide attacks, are against Islamic principles, in an effort to convince the Taliban to end its violence.

Seventy prominent Muslim scholars from the three countries issued the fatwa at a conference in Indonesia on ways to achieve peace and stability in Afghanistan.

Indonesian President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo, who opened the one-day meeting, stressed Indonesia’s commitment to helping build peace in the war-torn country.

Jokowi said the confer-ence was part of Indo-nesia’s efforts to en-courage the role of Is-lamic clerics, or ulema, in promoting peace in Afghanistan.

“Through the voice of ulema, mainly from Afghanistan, Pakistan and Indonesia, pre-sumably the spirit of brotherhood for peace in Afghanistan can be strengthened,” Jokowi said.

“Ulema are the agents of peace … they have the power to form the face of peaceful peo-ple,” Jokowi said.

He expressed hope that the conference could contribute concretely to peace in Afghani-stan.

In a declaration, the scholars said Islam was a religion of peace and denounced all kinds of violent extremism and terrorism.

“We reaffirm that vio-lence and terrorism cannot and should not be associated with any religion, nationality, civilisation or ethnic group, as violent extremism and terrorism in all its forms and manifestation including violence against civil-ians and suicide attacks are against the holy principles of Islam,” the declaration said.

The Taliban urged Is-lamic clerics to boycott the Bogor conference and warned Afghan clerics, “Do not afford an opportunity to the invading infidels in Afghanistan to misuse your name and partici-pation in this confer-ence as means of at-taining their malicious objective.”

The conference at the presidential palace in Bogor, a West Java town on the outskirts of Jakarta, was organ-ised by the Indonesian Ulema Council.—AP