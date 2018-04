Kabul :A suicide bomber blew himself up in a crowd outside a voter registration centre in the Afghan capital Kabul on Sunday, killing four people and wounding 15. “It happened at the entrance gate of the centre. It was a suicide attack. There are casualties,” Dawood Amin, city police chief, told AFP. Health ministry spokesman Waheed Majroh said at least four people had been killed and 15 wounded.

Orignally published by APP