Suicide attack leaves 3 soldiers, 3 minors martyred in NW

Tariq Saeed Peshawar

A suicide attack in the North Waziristan tribal district Sunday left at least six people including three soldiers of the Pakistan Army martyred. Three innocent children are also among the martyrs.

According to reports a suicide bomber blew himself near army post in North Waziristan headquarters Miran Shah that resulted in the martyrdom of three army personnel as well as three innocent souls playing nearby.

The Army men embracing Shahadat are Havaldar Zubair Qadir, Sepoy Aziz Asfar and Sepoy Qasim Maqsood Umar. The martyred children have been identified as 11-year-old Ahmed Hassan, eight-year-old Ahsan, and four-year-old Anam.

According to Inter Services Public Relations, the intelligence agencies have launched an investigation to identify the suicide bomber and trace his handler and facilitators.

The security forces in the area also reported to have kicked off operation in the region to net the terrorists responsible for the Sunday’s cowardly attack.

In the meanwhile, Prime Minister Mian Shehbaz Sharif has condemned the suicide attack in strong words and declared the killers of the Army Jawans and children as enemies of Islam and humanity.

“I will not rest until the elimination of this brutality and horror from the country”. The prime minister said the perpetrators, abettors and their handlers will be brought to justice at all cost.

He extended his condolences to the families of the martyred soldiers and the children. Shahbaz paid rich tribute to the martyred soldiers. Prime Minister said the sacrifices of the armed forces of Pakistan were a golden chapter of the national history and the entire nation was proud of the martyrs.

Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb also condemned the attack and offered her condolences.The minister said miscreants wanted to “destabilise law and order in the country”. She also said that the sacrifices rendered by the security personnel would not go in vain.