Sui gas supply scheme launched

Former District Nazim Hafizabad, Ch. Mubashar Abbas Bhatti has said that present government of PTI is taking all possible measurers for upgrading living standard of the masses despite confronting financial problems. He expressed these views while performing earth breaking of Sui gas supply scheme with the estimated cost of Rs.3 million in Mohallah Darul-Rehmatpura Sukheki on Sunday. Social worker Haji Muhammad Arshad Baga, Imtiaz Gujjar and a large number of activists of PTI were attended the earth breaking ceremony.

He said that the government was giving special attention towards provision of education, health, communicational, Sui gas, electricity and other basic amenities of life to the people at their doorsteps. He said that the Punjab government was spending billion of rupees for providing free of cost medicines and treatment facilities in hospitals of the Punjab including district Hafizabad. He assured the people that promise of establishment of University Campus at Hafizabad by local leadership of PTI would fulfill soon for providing higher education facilities to the students of the area at local level.

He said that present government will steer the country out of financial crisis soon due to prudent policies of Prime Minster Imran Khan. He said that government would not make any compromise on corruption and looters of government exchequers were not deserve any mercy who were involved in excavating roots of the country. He said that government was taken different steps for enhancing business activities.

