IN adult women, drinking two or more sugar-sweetened beverages (SSBs) per day was associated with a doubling in the risk of developing early onset colorectal cancer (EO-CRC) in this study.

Replacing adult intake of SSBs with artificially sweetened beverages, coffee, reduced-fat milk, or whole milk may be associated with a lower risk of developing EO-CRC.

Each daily SSB serving that people consume between the ages of 13 and 18 years may increase their risk of developing EO-CRC by 32%.

Colorectal cancer is the second most common cause of cancer-related death in the United States.

The incidence of EO-CRC, which refers to when people under 50 years of age develop the condition, has increased markedly in several wealthy countries.

One 2020 article in CA: A Cancer Journal for Clinicians suggested that over the course of the year, about 150,000 U.S. individuals would receive a diagnosis of colorectal cancer and about 53,200 would die as a result.

The authors also predicted about 18,000 cases of individuals younger than 50 years of age receiving a diagnosis of colorectal cancer, with 3,640 forecasted deaths in this population.

Compared with adults born in the U.S. around 1950, those born around 1990 have twice the riskTrusted Source of developing colon cancer and four times the risk of developing rectal cancer.

A new study in the journal Gut links drinking two or more SSBs per day in adulthood with a doubling in the risk of bowel cancer before the age of 50 years.

Researchers found that each daily SSB serving among adult women may be associated with a 16% higher risk of developing EO-CRC.

Also, the study found that each additional SSB serving per day among individuals aged 13–18 years may be linked to a 32% increase in the risk of developing EO-CRC.

Examples of SSBs include soft drinks, pre-packaged fruit drinks, energy drinks, and sports drinks.

Sugary drinks are the leading sourceTrusted Source of added sugars in the American diet.

In fact, from 1977 to 2001, energy intake from SSBs increased by a whopping 135%. For this study, the researchers used data from 95,464 participants in the Nurses’ Health Study II.

This is an ongoing monitoring study of 116,430 U.S. registered nurses, all women, who were aged 25–42 years when they enrolled in 1989.