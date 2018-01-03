Sugarcane rate of Rs.180 per maund be ensured at every cost

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Provincial Minister Industries Commerce & Trade Sheikh Alla-u-din has said that the Punjab Government has protected the interests of the farmers in the past and the same would be done in future as well. He said that on the directions of CM Punjab Shahbaz Sharif, Punjab government has fixed Rs180 rupees per maund of sugarcane.

He expressed these views while visited Nankana Sharif to resolve issues of sugarcane’s farmers. The minister also chaired a meeting in committee room of DC office. DC Nankana Malik Abdul Waheed, Mills Owners, Farmers organization and District’s officers were present there.

DC Nankana briefed about steps taken by District Administration for the protection of farmers. The provincial Minister said that no excess of any kind is tolerable with the farmers.

The sale of sugarcane at the rate of Rs180 per maund will be ensured at every cost and the complaint of lessening of sugarcane weight will not be tolerated, minister said.

The Minister industries said that the sugar mills will implement the decisions of Punjab Government and in case of any violation by the owners; action will be taken against them. He directed to DC Nankana, visit to inspect the ground-situation and present their report.