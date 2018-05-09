Sugarcane juice is a summer drink liked by kids and adults alike. Sugarcane juice is completely fat-free and contains no cholesterol either Sugarcane juice boosts energy, metabolism and digestive health.

Sugarcane juice is a drink that is relished across the country during the hot summer months. The humble drink is popular with kids and grownups alike, due to its delicious taste and nutritional qualities. A glass of chilled sugarcane juice doesn’t just quench your thirst like little else can, but also gives you an instant boost of energy that effectively counteracts the lethargy brought on by the summer heat. A lot of our body’s electrolytes are lost through sweat during the summer months, making the body dehydrated and starved of glucose. Sugarcane juice is the perfect remedy for this afternoon slump that overtakes us during the summers. But, did you know that sugarcane juice can also help in weight loss? It might come as a surprise to many people as sugarcane is what sugar is made from and sugar is the enemy when it comes to weight loss. However, if consumed at the right time and in the right quantity, sugarcane juice may actually help you achieve your weight loss goals. Did you know that a 100 gms serving of sugarcane juice has just about 270 calories?

Fat-Free: Sugarcane has no fats and is naturally sweet. Therefore, you don’t need to add any sweeteners to it or worry about consuming excessive fats when you’re drinking sugarcane juice.

Full Of Fibre: Sugarcane is very high in dietary fibre and, hence, is a perfect drink for people who want to lose weight. Raw sugarcane juice contains 13 grams of dietary fibre per serving.

Sugarcane Juice For Weight Loss: Sugarcane is fat-free and rich in dietary fibre.3. Boosts Energy: If you are feeling drained and exhausted, a glass of sugarcane juice can restore your energy levels almost instantly. This may help you not just carry out your daily activities with gusto, but also provide you with the energy to sweat it out properly in the gym.Fights Inflammation: Inflammation is the reason many people are not able to lose weight quickly. Sugarcane juice is full of antioxidants called polyphenols, which fight inflammation in the body.

Reduces Bad Cholesterol: A high amount of bad cholesterol in the blood leads to unhealthy weight gain. Sugarcane juice contains no cholesterol and may even fight the bad cholesterol present in blood, leading to weight loss.

