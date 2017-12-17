Sugarcane growers sit-in

Staff Reporter

Nawabshah

The sugarcane growers staged sit-in on Motorway near Qazi Ahmed town to register their protest against nonpayment of cane price announced here officially. Thousands of vehicles coming from Karachi and Punjab were stranded and connections between Punjab, KP and Baluchistan were delinked. The huge sit-in attended by thousands of cane growers, led by General Secretary Sindh Abadgar Action Committee, Syed Zain Shah led the protest. The protestors were chanting slogans demanding payment of sugarcane at officialy fix price of Rs.182 per maund apart from payment of pending dues of growers and other demands. SAAC General Secretary Syed Zain Shah talking to newsmen at the Dharna site said that Sindh Government is favoring PASMA as against the demands of cane growers and for that reason the growers were forced to stage sit-in at Motorway. He said that Pasma is occupied by Omni Group due to which growers are looted. He said that growers would continue their struggle for justified cane rate till the acceptance of deman. He said that due to late running of crushing season, the cultivation area of wheat has dropped two lac acres from 925 lac acres in Sindh and it would huge financial loss to growers. He said that Sindh has 28 sugar mills out of which 19 sugar mills are owned by Omni Group. He appealed Sindh Government to take notice of the issue or the consequences would not be well. He said that interest of sugarcane growers is being damaged to benefit Omni Group. Security of sit-in was made very strict that was being checked by Assistant Commissioner Qazi Ahmed Adnan Rasheed, DSP Maqbool, DSP Mubeen Parhiar, Mukhtarkar Qazi Ahmed and other staff to assist.