Sugar substitutes may not help you lose weight

SUGAR substitutes are found in everything from diet sodas to sugar-free candies, but scientists continue to debate whether these non-sugar sweeteners are really good for you.

Now, a new review study suggests sugar substitutes don’t seem to be hugely beneficial. Indeed, the researchers conclude there’s no “compelling evidence” for important health benefits from non-sugar sweeteners. In their review, the researchers assessed a variety of health outcomes, including body weight, body mass index (BMI), blood sugar levels, eating behavior, heart disease and cancer.

Although the new work is one of the most comprehensive reviews on the topic to date, it’s far from the final word on sugar substitutes. The researchers stress that many studies conducted so far on the benefits of sugar substitutes are lacking in scientific rigor. For example, many studies included in the review were small or conducted over short periods. For this reason, larger studies conducted over longer periods are needed to draw firmer conclusions on the benefits and harms of sugar substitutes, the researchers said.

The study, published Jan. 2 in the journal The BMJ, will help inform upcoming guidelines from the World Health Organization on non-sugar sweeteners.

Sugar substitutes include both artificial sweeteners — such as aspartame and saccharin — and”natural” no-calorie sweeteners, such as stevia. Because sugar substitutes add few to no calories to a person’s diet, they could, in theory, reduce the risk of weight gain. But the evidence for health benefits from sugar substitutes is mixed, the researchers said. Some studies have linked consumption of sugar substitutes with a reduced risk of obesity and type 2 diabetes, but other studies suggest the opposite — that non-sugar sweeteners may actually increase the risk of obesity and diabetes.

To clarify the health effects of sugar substitutes, the researchers reviewed information from 56 previous studies that compared people who used sugar substitutes with those who did not. The studies included both adults and children who were generally healthy. Studies were included only if they listed the type of sugar substitute. For the most part, people who used sugar substitutes had similar health outcomes to those who did not.

