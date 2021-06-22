Sugar scandal Shahbaz appears before FIA

Staff Reporter Lahore

In a money laundering probe that involves a sugar mill owned by the Sharif family, PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif on Tuesday appeared before the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to face an inquiry.

The notice sent to the Opposition Leader in the National Assembly had asked for a response to Rs25 billion allegedly having been sent to accounts of low-grade employees of the Ramzan Sugar Mill.

A questionnaire of 20 items was sent via his advisor and Shahbaz was asked to send responses along with his signature.