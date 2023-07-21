Sugar rates skyrocketed in recent times as Pakistanis are facing record fuel and food prices amid an ongoing economic crisis.
In mid-July, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics reported that sugar prices increased to Rs150 in parts of the country, and the price even touched Rs150 per kilo mark.
Sugar prices continued to move up despite the fact that country is among top sweetener-producing countries.
Latest Sugar Rates In Pakistan
|Market price of sugar
|Rs120 per kg
|Wholesale price of sugar
|Rs122 per kg
|Price per 100 kg bag
|Rs11,500