Sugar mills owners should mend their ways: Shahbaz

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif presided over a high-level meeting, here today in which matters pertaining to payments to the sugarcane growers by the sugar mills came under discussion.

Addressing the meeting, the Chief Minister said that hard work of the sugarcane farmers will not be allowed to go down the drain and sugar mills will have to give the rights of farmers to them. The owner of the mill that will procure sugarcane at low-rate will be arrested and no leniency will be shown to anybody. Action will also be initiated against the mill belonging to my kith and kin, if it is found buying sugarcane at low-rate.

The Chief Minister warned the sugar mill owners to mend their ways as he will not tolerate any damage to farmers’ stakes and will go to every extent to protect their interests. He asked the concerned officials to initiate immediate legal action wherever complaints regarding purchase of sugarcane at low-rates are received. He further said that concerned provincial ministers and secretaries should remain available in the field to protect the interests of the farmers and submit their reports to his office every day.

Provincial Ministers Rana Sanaullah, Bilal Yasin, Sheikh Allauddin, Naeem Akhtar Bhabha, ACS (Home), IG Police and other officials attended the meeting while Provincial Minister Dr. Farrukh Javed and Secretary Zakat took part in the meeting from Sargodha through video link.