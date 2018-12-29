Sugar mills owners directed to ensure payments to cultivators

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Punjab Minister for Population Welfare Colonel (Retd) Hashim Dogar has directed the mills owners to ensure the payment of pending amount to the cultivators of sugarcane till the next week. Moreover, he said that mills owners should settled down their matters with banks so that the cane growers could get their rights.

The Provincial Minister issued the directives while chairing a meeting held in connection with the payments of arrears of worth 880 million rupees to the sugar cane cultivators. Cane Commissioner Punjab Wajid Ali Shah, Deputy Commissioner Kasur Sarwat Saeed and the representatives of Pattoke Sugar Mill and Brothers Sugar Mill attended the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, Colonel (Retd) Hashim Dogar said that the matter regarding payment to growers has taken much time, now it should be resolved on immediate basis. He said that Punjab government is strictly monitoring the crushing season and CM Punjab Usman Buzdar is himself looking into the matter.

