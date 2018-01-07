Sugar mills mafia becomes a great threat to growers: PEW

ISLAMABAD : The Pakistan Economy Watch (PEW) on Sunday said influential sugar mills mafia has emerged as a great threat to millions of cane growers.

This mafia continue to exploit growers across the country but the situation in the province of Sindh is very dismal because the provincial government has decided to dance on the tunes of this mafia, it said.

Many sugar mills in Sindh belongs to an influential politician, therefore, the announcement of the support price is always delayed to force farmers to sell their produce on throwaway prices, said Dr. Murtaza Mughal, President PEW.

He said that delay in announcement of the support price results in protests and litigation after which the provincial government starts negotiations with both the parties.

Sugar millers refuse to buy sugarcane of notified prices while the court cases have little impact as the orders can only be implemented if the provincial government agrees to it.

Dr. Murtaza Mughal said that it is amazing that sugar millers in Sindh refuse to start crushing on the notified prices while the millers in Punjab accept it happily.

The Sindh government has decided to side with the millers in every situation which proves that PPP is no more a party representing poor but a tool in the hands of privileged.

Every year planters are forced to sell their produce below the notified prices which generate huge unjustified profits for the millers on the cost of poor.

Orignally published by INP