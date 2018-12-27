Sugar mills bound to procure sugarcane from farmers at fixed rates: Aslam

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Punjab Minister for Industries and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal has said that sugar mills are bound to procure sugarcane from the farmers at fixed rates and warned that any complaint of less-measuring will not be tolerated.

The Provincial Minister stated this while speaking during his visit to Huda Sugar Mills Sangla Hills on Thursday where he inspected various matters including payment of sugarcane price, weight & measures.

Aslam Iqbal said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government is siding with the farmers and no compromise will be made on the interest of sugarcane farmers. The farmers will be given reward of their hard work at every cost, he added.

The Minister directed that weigh bridges should be checked every day and a report should also be submitted in this regard.

He said that interest of sugarcane farmers is very dear to the government and provision of payment of sugarcane according to prescribed rates to the farmers will be ensured at every cost.

No one will be allowed to exploit the sugarcane farmers and payment of their hard work to the farmers will be ensured at every cost, he said adding that the administration should fulfill its responsibilities regarding payment to farmers at fixed rates.

Aslam Iqbal further stated that the purpose of his visit to sugar mills was to monitor the situation and to check that if they were being paid according to fixed rates. The Provincial Minister also listened to the grievances of the farmers and issued on spot instructions for their redressal.

