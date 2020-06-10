Sugar inquiry report challenged in IHC

Observer Report

Islamabad

The report of the Sugar Scandal Inquiry Commission has been challenged by 17 mill owners including Pakistan Sugar Mills Association in the Islamabad High Court. Pakistan Tehreek-e-insaf senior leader Jahangir Tareen, son of Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and Member of National Assembly Chaudhry Moonis Elahi, brother of the Federal Minister Khusro Bakhtyar are said to be among petitioners.

The petitioners named the Federal government, Home Secretary and Federal Investigation Agency as parties in their petition while Special Assistant to Prime Minister Imran Khan for Accountability and Home Affairs Shahzad Akbar, Directorate General FIA Wajid Zia and members of the Commission of Inquiry have also been made parties in the petition.

The petitioners have sought annulment of the formation of the Commission of Inquiry, the report and the approval of the Cabinet.