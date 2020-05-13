Sugar inquiry commission summons Buzdar today

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The Sugar inquiry commission has summoned Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdartoday (Wednesday) to testify on allegedly giving subsidy worth Rs3 billion to millers in haste in 2019.

The commission probing unusual increase in sugar prices has widened its scope of investigation by summoning almost all the decision makers who have been involved in approving subsidy as well as dealing with export and import of sugar in past five years.

The commission has summoned him (Usman Buzdar) on Wednesday (today).

The commission wants his input on sugar subsidy matters,” a senior official associated with the commission said.

The commission summoned the chief minister a day after Federal Minister for Planning Asad Umar appeared before the commission to explain his sugar export decision taken by the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) headed by him as finance minister in 2018.