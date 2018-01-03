Sugar-cane growers criticize mills’ go slow policy

Bashir Ahmad Rehmani

Hafizabad

Sugar-cane growers have strongly criticised the “go slow” policy of the sugar mill owners for creating disappointment among them. Central Vice President Kisan Board Pakistan Amanullah Chatha has said that the mill owners were forcing the growers to sell sugar cane at Rs. 130/- per maund against the fixed procurement price of Rs. 180/-. He demanded prompt steps to force the mill owners to shun go-slow policy and purchase the sugar cane at fixed rate.

Besides, the dangerous practice to sell petroleum and decanting of gas on the roadside continued with impunity in Hafizabad, Pindi Bhattian, Jalalpur Bhattian, Sukheke Mandi, Kaleke Mandi, Rasulpur Tarar, Vanike Tarar, Kolo Tarar, Madhrianwala and other localities in the district.

Several half-hearted campaigns were launched in the past to prevent the sale of petroleum and decanting of liquid petroleum gas on the roadside but this illegal practice could not be prevented mainly due to the negligence of the concerned officials. Local citizens have called upon the authorities to take stringent measures to stop the illegal business by the roadside vendors.