Sugar beet is important crop of Punjab, KP

Our Correspondent Bahawalpur

Department of Plant Pathology, Faculty of Agriculture and Environment, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur hosted the webinar on ‘The Nature of a Cyst Nematode Population Suppression’ in association with Pakistan Psychopathological Society.

The webinar was conducted to highlight the importance of the cyst nematode problem in sugar crops. Sugar beet is an important cash crop of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. It is considered to be an alternate of sugarcane of the region.

Growing over an area of 1.1 million hectares, sugarcane contributes 0.5% to Pakistan’s GDP and is the most important cash crop after cotton. Sugar beet is facing a serious problem of plant-parasitic nematodes that are responsible for losses in the production.

In Pakistan, the nematode problem is more serious and complex than in the developed countries which is due to several issues as Pakistan is a tropical country where the climate is suitable for the activity.