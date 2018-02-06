Sufi thought ingredients peace, love: Speakers

Ashraf Ansari

Speakers at the launch of book ‘Sufis of Indus Valley’ said that main ingredients of Sufi thought included peace and love for all.

Sufis of Indus valley inspired generations to shun duality, discrimination says noted researcher and author Khadim Hussain Soomro. Pakistani society needs needles, not scissors. An intellectual gathering and discussion was arranged on the research-oriented book written by Khadim Hussain Soomro, noted researcher and author, under the auspices of the Pakistan Intellectual Forum and Sindh Sufi Institute, Sehwan, here at the Pakistan Academy of Letters. Former ambassador and translator of Shah Jo Risalo into French Language, Mr. Faiz Khoso explained that a sufi always treats every member of human Family with love and affection. He practices and preaches that your behavior should not destroy others’ peace.” “If we start promoting the message of Sufis of Indus valley, we will eliminate violence from the world within one generation,” remarked Ambassador Khoso.

Author of the book Chairman, Sindh Sufi Institute, Sehwan said, I live for books and we Sufis believe there is no end to education so, I myself learn more and more about Sufis. “This book under is also such an attempt.” Dr. Soomro maintained that, “the message of Sufis is of love, fraternity and tolerance. The message of Sufis has enlightened the hearts people. He quoted verse of Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai which reads as, “Let’s go to the weavers, who possess such subtle love, they connect all the day, never learnt they to disconnect.”

Hashim Abro of the PIF stated if anyone wants to conquer the anxiety of life and wants to live in the moment, one must read this type of books. Sufi thought and wisdom based on Oneness, love and human harmony guarantees both internal and external peace.” He quoted verse of Shah Latif which reads, “Friends! Kingship I compare not with the needle. Needle covers naked ones, it remains uncovered, Die and be born again to know needle’s worth”, he said, “ In our problem ridden and polarized society we need needles to connect and integrate, not scissors to cut into pieces.”

Regarding Baba Guru Nanak and Baba Fareed Shakar Ganj, renowned literati and researcher, Tariq Bhatti stated, “These two great saints of Punjab, who were the real pioneers of Punjabi literature, were influenced by the thought of mystics of Sindh.

“The mystic message of peace, tolerance, co-existence and cooperation can guide us on the right path and we shall be able to resolve our differences and repair the conflicts. Professor Ravish Nadim said: “In this book there are many modern dimensions. Sufi thought is a way to peace and prosperity and a bridge of harmony between people of Indus Valley.