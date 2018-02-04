Sufi music festival

City Reporter

The 17th Mystic Music Sufi Festival will begin at Alhamra Cultural Complex, Qaddafi Stadium here from February 9 to 11, 2018.

The 3-day festival will be organised by Rafi Peer Theatre Workshop (RPTW) who will bring together some 29 singers from all over Pakistan.

Executive of Rafi Peer Theatre Workshop, Sadaan Peerzada while talking to media said on Saturday that ‘Sufiana Kalam’ had promoted tolerance and over the years one could see that youth was more into performing and listening to the mystic music.

Sadaan said that Sufi music was a strong part of Rafi Peer’s image and we believed that Sufi music was an effective tool to bring about a revolutionary change in the society.

Some 400 performers in variety of events, including Ustad Rahat Fateh Ali Khan , Saen Zahhor, Sheema Kirmani, Papu Saen, Akhtar Chinar Zehri, Zarsanga, Shah Jo Raag Fakirs, Nighat Chaodhry,

Krishan Lal Bheel, Gonga Mithoo Saien, Mian Miri Qawal and Bushra Marvi, will perform during the festival.

Javed Bashir, Humaira channa, Abu Farid Qawwal, Tehseen Sakeena, Shaukat Dholia, Muhammad Khan from Blauchistan, Naghma Group from Gilgit-Baltistan will participate in the event.