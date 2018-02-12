Sufi Music Festival culminates

City Reporter

The 16th Sufi Music Festival culminated after having active participation of renowned musical groups, vocalists and a large number of Sufi music lovers, here at Al-Hamra Cultural Complex on Sunday.

During the three-day event, around 29 musical groups and more than 400 vocalists from across Pakistan mesmerized the audience with their exceptional performance.

Rafi Pir Theatre Workshop arranged the festival with a prime objective to highlight the crux of the Sufiayan Kalam (Mystic Poetry) that advocates peace, love, brotherhood and tolerance, and totally negate terrorism, extremism and nepotism.

On this occasion, the participants of the festival told media that Pakistani vocalists singing mystic poems and verses had always enthralled the people not only in Pakistan but also in other countries through their best performance.

Mystic poetry and singing proved that Pakistan’s culture was very rich, they said.

They also stressed the need for arranging such kind of events and Sufi festivals in future so as to further promote spiritualism, peace, harmony, tolerance and fraternity in the country.

Renowned Sufi singers including Ustad Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, Humaira Channa, Arif Lohar, Badar Qawwal, Faiz Chishti, Munir Chishti, Bushra Marvi, Maham Sohail, Sheema Kirmani, Nighat Chaudhry, Ustad Rafaqat Ali Khan, Krishan Lal, Saien Zahoor, Sanam Marvi, Javaid Bashir, Sabir Saien, Gonga Saien, Mithu Saien, Taj Bulaidi, Pappu Saien, Nawab Khan, Shaukat Ali, Farid Ayad Abu Muhammad, Nawab Akhtar Zehri and other vocalists performed at the three-day Sufi Music Festival.