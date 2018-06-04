Suffocation kills 4 family members

Quetta

Four labourers died after being trapped under debris following a gas explosion in a mine in Quetta early Sunday morning. According to Levies forces, nine colliers were working in the mine, adding that six labourers were rescued earlier. Bodies of three labourers, all of whom hailed from Swat, were taken out by the rescue sources, while another injured labourer, who hailed from Kalat, succumbed to his wounds later. The incident occurred in Sanjadi area of the province, which is 70 kilometres away from Quetta.

Meanwhile, it is reported that four people of a family were killed after inhaling poisonous gas in a well in Sur Gul Killi area of Kohat on Sunday. Locals said, a son of Anar Gul went down the well to fix a fault in the water machine. The boy fainted inside the well after inhaling poisonous gas,reported private news channel.

Anar Gul and his three sons and two other people also went down the well in panic to rescue him. However, all of them fainted inside the well after consuming poisonous gas. The rescue personnel reached the site and shifted all the fainted persons to hospital with the help of locals. Anar Gul and his three sons could not survive, while two others were under treatment in the hospital. Sources said the condition of the surviving two persons was also critical.—APP