Sufficient medicines available at allied hospitals: Aamer

Rawalpindi

Federal Minister for National Health Services, Aamer Mehmood Kiani Monday said that the federal government would provide Health Insurance cards to 20 million poor and needy people till June,2019. The minister said this while inaugurating the newly set up Shelter Home here at parking plaza Fawara chowk for providing best possible facilities to the homeless citizens. Amir said that the facility would be enhanced gradually for homeless people, adding that the government in future would construct multi-story shelter home to provide shelter to the people.

The Minister said that the people who visited District Head Quarter Hospital to look after their patients would also be allowed to stay at shelter home. Kaini said that sufficient quantity of medicines were available at the allied hospitals of the city and rumors about medicines shortage was not correct.

Replying to a question, Amir said that the Prime Minister Imran Khan had taken the notice of Punjab Law Minister and Medical superintendent Benazir Bhutto Hospital incident and ensured that matter would be decided on merit. He said that the construction of Ring road was the need of the hour and it would help to minimize the traffic load on the city roads. On the occasion Federal Minister for Railway Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed, Deputy Commissioner Umer Jhangir,parliamentarians Sheikh Rashid Shafique,Raja Rashid Hafeez, Adnan Chaudary and a number of people were present on the occasion.

