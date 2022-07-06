Sufficiency in agriculture is first and foremost goal: Chairman PARC

Addressing to a ceremony organized by employees association of PARC in the honor of Dr. Ghulam Muhammad Ali Chairman PARC on his retirement from PARC service, said that owing to the hard-work of these scientists Pakistan is now self -sufficient in major food crops like wheat, rice, sugarcane, maize etc. Our scientists are always ready to take any challenge faced by the agricultural sector in Pakistan.

Speaking in the event, Deputy Director General NARC Dr. Shahzad Asad expressed that under the patronage and leadership of Dr. Ghulam Muhammad Ali, PARC has played its outstanding role in agricultural research and development. Together with the scientists of PARC, we will be engaged in achieving the agricultural goals of the country under modern agricultural research techniques so that the country can achieve the level of R&D at par with international research organizations.